Healey, Driscoll discuss plans prioritize western Mass. after inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll made a trip to Springfield Monday as day one of their inaugural event series.

We took questions to them about how they plan to prioritize the community of western Massachusetts when they are officially sworn into office later this week.

“We wanted to make our first journey to start the new year right here in Springfield,” Governor-elect Healey told us.

They were joined by other local leaders at the new North Citizens’ Council Youth Center. Western Mass News was in attendance at the event where they handed out gifts to over 1,000 families in the North End neighborhood ahead of Three Kings Day on Friday.

“We’re here because we know what you do in this building matters to communities,” Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll said. “We cannot be a thriving commonwealth without thriving cities and towns, and this is a part of what makes communities work.”

The two also took the time to acknowledge how they will prioritize western Massachusetts during their term in office.

“We also recognize that we’re talking north Berkshire, southern Berkshire, Hampden County, Franklin County, Hampshire County,” Governor-elect Healey said. “Each region is unique, each region is special, and we’re going to be an administration that is looking to find ways to deliver for everyone across the state.”

Governor-elect Healey also mentioned that she expects to have more conversations with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno about ongoing concerns at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

“Obviously, we’re not in yet, but we know how important this is for the people of greater Springfield, and we will work to make sure that we have a safe and a healthy courthouse,” Governor-elect Healey told us.

As for what she hopes to come immediately after inauguration day….

“It’s about moving the ball forward and teamwork, getting things done, delivering for people, and bringing hope and optimism,” Governor-elect Healy said. “This has been a hard few years for everybody in a variety of ways, and this is an opportunity, either with the start of a new year or the start of a new administration, to really look forward.”

Governor-elect Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll also plan to make stops in the eastern part of the state before their inauguration in Boston on Thursday.

