Healey, Driscoll kick off service events in Springfield ahead of inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll made a trip to Springfield Monday, just days before their inauguration on Thursday.

The pair is hosting a series of service events this week with a goal to bring communities together and give back to those in need.

Western Mass News was in attendance at Monday’s inaugural event in Springfield. Governor-elect Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll joined local leaders where they distributed gifts to over 1,000 families in the North End neighborhood ahead of Three Kings Day on Friday.

“Today begins our day of service,” Governor-elect Healey told us. “We don’t yet have the honor and the privilege of being sworn in yet, but as you know, we are a team, motivated by urgency, wanting to meet people in the community where they are and wanting to deliver.”

Tuesday, they are both scheduled to be in the eastern part of the state, but Governor-elect Healey mentioned that it was important for them to kick off the new year on Monday in Springfield.

