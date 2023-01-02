Holiday travel, gas prices ease up following turn of the new year

With the holiday season in the rearview, travelers are looking forward to the new year, but not without traveling home first.
By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Western Mass News stopped by the Ludlow rest stop along I-90 east with more on how the roads were looking on Monday.

Along the Mass. Pike, things were looking pretty good. Drivers told us that the highway was smooth with no backups. That was probably in part due to many staggering their travels.

Over the course of the last week, one AAA Northeast spokesperson told us that the busiest travel days fell in the middle of the week last week as people ventured home after Christmas.

We caught up with some travelers on a nearly 9-hour drive back from Canada who told Western Mass News that they have not had any issues.

“We really haven’t dealt with any traffic at all for the most part,” Malakhai Pearson of East Boston said. “Border was smooth, so getting into the country was totally fine.”

After a tough financial year, gas prices have finally started to fall, which travelers said has been helpful for their holiday plans.

