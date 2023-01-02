Local fitness center helping people stick to New Year’s fitness goals

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many folks are hitting the gyms to kick off their new year’s resolutions. Western Mass News stopped by a local fitness center in West Springfield that is working to help people stick to their fitness goals with a six week program.

“Everyone wants to run to the gym this week, obviously day 1, to start their new years resolution, but without the proper sort of guidance and sort of know-how, it’s kind of difficult to do it on your own,” Steve Conca, owner of Conca Sport and Fitness, said.

While many people struggle with new year’s resolution, this local fitness center has a program to help you stick with your goals.

Renee Albe of Agawam started at Conca Sport and Fitness Center in West Springfield with their 6-week masters program. She is now working as a coach to help people reach their fitness goals.

“Its never too late,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how out of shape you feel.”

Vincent Taylor of Longmeadow told Western Mass News how he lost 50 pounds after those 6 weeks, and right then decided to continue with his fitness journey

“If you are only looking at it like, ‘Oh, this is what I want to do for the new year,’ when you get here, and when you are about 2 to 3 weeks in, you realize it’s an entire lifestyle commitment and your fitness and mobility are what is going to carry you into the new year,” Taylor explained.

Conca said how it is great that people want to start their fitness journey and get back in the gym for the new year, but without proper guidance, it can be hard to stay with it. So, at this fitness center, they want to help you with a 6-week program that will focus on all aspects of nutrition, fitness, sleep, and accountability

“The biggest thing is accountability, is having that helping hand for someone to make sure you stick with it,” he said. “People want to just move better, they want to feel better, they just want to live life without pain or discomfort, and a lot of it comes with movement and exercise, and if you take a little bit of that each day, it goes such a long way.”

