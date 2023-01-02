Northampton Public Schools issues masking recommendation for after winter break

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Students, teachers, and staff in the Northampton Public School District are being advised to mask up when they return to in-person learning on Tuesday. We brought questions right to the superintendent to learn more.

Interim Superintendent Jannell Pearson-Campbell sent out a letter last Friday, announcing that Northampton will be the only school district here in western Massachusetts with the temporary masking in effect.

Western Mass News spoke with her Monday to learn more about what it means and what parents should know about the decision.

“We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID,” Interim Superintendent Pearson-Campbell told us. “We just want to open our doors gracefully.”

On Tuesday, when students and teachers return to Northampton public schools after winter break, there will be temporary masking in effect until Friday, January 13th.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of the letter sent out last Friday, which read in part, quote:

“To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all NPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Tuesday, January 3rd, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, for a total of nine school days…. This is our ask and expectation of students and staff, not a mandate—which will be in effect during the school day on school premises and school buses.”

“I’m not a scientist, but we know that it helps reduce when people are ill, the possibility of the transmission of a sickness,” Interim Superintendent Pearson-Campbell added.

She told Western Mass News that it is not a mandate and there will be no discipline for those who come in unmasked. However, it is in place to protect both students and staff.

“Teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, bus drivers…. We’re all a team, and in every school right now, there’s a shortage,” Interim Superintendent Pearson-Campbell said.

She told us that the decision was made with the Northampton Department of Public Health. According to the city’s website, influenza cases are up significantly this year and flu season is starting earlier than in years past.

However, not everyone is on board, including Emily Boddy, the co-founder of Mask Choice Pioneer Valley.

“it’s clear it’s not a mandate, but the way that it’s languaged as an ask, it’s our expectation,” Boddy said. “So, while they note there won’t be any discipline measures taken, there gonna be a lot of social fall out for teachers and staff who choose not to mask or particularly for older children who choose not to mask.”

Meanwhile, Northampton School Committee Vice-Chair Gwen Agna told Western Mass News that she is currently laid up at home with the flu and echoed the superintendent’s message.

“If it’s at all possible to put a mask on for two weeks, it will make a big difference in safety and health for our children,” Agna said.

Interim Superintendent Pearson-Campbell said that students were also sent home with COVID test kits before winter break. She recommends testing Monday night or Tuesday morning, especially if you have been traveling.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.