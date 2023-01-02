Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm.

The shooting happened Sunday evening.

According to the Springfield Police Department they’re ‘ShotSpotter’ system activated at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the vicinity of the 200 block of Allen St.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. We’re told he was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s identity yet.

“The other person involved remained on scene. The two parties knew each other,” explained Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department.

Police report two firearms have been recovered. They have made no arrests yet in relation to this shooting.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Springfield Police Department continue to investigate.

