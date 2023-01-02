Runners celebrate the new year with race to benefit Westfield Boys & Girls Club

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Runners laced up their shoes and started the new year off on the right foot for the Westfield Boys & Girls Club 5k and 10k.

Gordy’s First 5k and 10k, hosted by the Westfield Boys & Girls Club of America, made its return after taking a 2-year pause due to the pandemic. The event is held in memory of long-time runner and Boys & Girls Club supporter, Gordon Bates.

CEO of the Westfield Boys & Girls Club Bo Sullivan told Western Mass News that runners are excited to be back.

“We ran it in 2020 just before COVID hit and everybody was thrilled with it, and then when 2021 and 2022 hit, people were kind of upset,” Sullivan said. “They like this race. They get the year going on the right foot so to speak and have a good time with it. So, we’re thrilled that we can get back to running this race again.”

The excess revenues raised from the 5k will go directly back to the Westfield Boys & Girls Club. Sullivan added that the organization receives a ton of support from community members participating in the race.

“This is a great race for us, a great support, because you never know what you’re going to get for the weather,” he said. “300 people took off this morning to run the race. The community support here and in the outlying area is great.”

In the spirit of the new year, many people who showed up to the annual race were ‘resolutioners,’ some racing for the first time.

Sullivan said that there is no better way to start the new year than by going for a run for a good cause.

“I’m going to get in shape for the new year,” Sullivan said. “The best way to do that is on New Year’s Day. We can run a good road race, and they do that.”

