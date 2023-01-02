Town by Town: city council swearing in, coat drive, and Christmas tree collection

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Longmeadow.

On Monday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the Springfield City Council 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony

The ceremony took place Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers and featured a special guest, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll.

Councilor Jesse Lederman was sworn in as council president and Councilor Melvin Edwards was sworn in as vice president.

Town by town also took us to Chicopee where Higher Expectations on Cadwell Drive offered a coat drive.

The organization has been collecting items and were finally able to offer them up to people in need.

Anyone that was in need of a jacket was welcome to stop by between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick one up.

They had more than just jackets, including hoodies, snow pants, hats, and gloves.

Finally, town by town took us to Longmeadow, where curbside Christmas tree collection is underway in town.

Christmas tree collection began December 28th and will run through January 13th.

Authorities ask that people place trees on the tree belt or on top of snowbanks in front of your home and do not leave them in the road.

All trees must be clear of wires and decorations.

People have also been asked to not put wreaths on the curb if they have wire frames as these wreaths should be disposed of as regular trash or have the frames removed.

