West Springfield Police seeking help locating missing 14-year-old girl

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jashaleigh Roldan was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night heading north on Piper Road.

She is about 4′10 and weighs 105 pounds.

She has connections in Chicopee, as well.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is being asked to call West Springfield Police.

