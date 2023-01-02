West Springfield Police seeking help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Jashaleigh Roldan 010223
Jashaleigh Roldan 010223(West Springfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jashaleigh Roldan was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night heading north on Piper Road.

She is about 4′10 and weighs 105 pounds.

She has connections in Chicopee, as well.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is being asked to call West Springfield Police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

