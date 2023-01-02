A Wet Week Ahead with Roller Coaster Temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered clouds linger this evening with more clouds moving in overnight ahead of our next weather system.

Starting off the first week of the new year with an overall mild and unsettled weather pattern. However, the details will feature more of a temperature roller coaster along with a chance for some snow in the mix.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next storm system, which will be influencing our weather most of the week. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, but climb above freezing by sunrise. Scattered showers are possible before 9-10am, then a steady, soaking rain Is on tap for most of the day. Temperatures will be tough as there are hints of a northeasterly flow trapping colder air in the valley. Calling for low to middle 40s in the valley and middle to upper 40s in the hills with more of a breeze. Despite the colder air, we should still see all rain.

A lingering warm front pushing back southward Wednesday afternoon will bring another round of rain our way. While a few showers are possible early, most of the rain will be in the afternoon with much warmer temperatures in the 50s to near 60! As the front dips farther southward and high pressure moves to our northeast, chillier air builds back in for Thursday.

Colder air drains back into western Mass late Wednesday night into Thursday. With lingering showers and drizzle, some icing is looking possible, especially around the Rt 2 corridor. Icing looks minor, but only trace amounts can make an impact to travel, so this is something to monitor. Elsewhere will continue seeing occasional showers and drizzle with temps hovering near 40.

The last batch of showers will come through Friday as an upper level low moves into New England and surface low pressure passes offshore. Tough call at this point, but it is looking snow showers are in the cards for the hill towns and Berkshires with a rain/snow mix for the valley. Minor at this time, but some travel issues are possible. This system finally exits for the weekend, but temperatures remain seasonably mild with highs in the 30s to near 40.

