1 dead, another seriously injured in Springfield crash

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 700 block of Armory Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a two-car head-on crash.

The driver who was heading northbound on Armory Street, a man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

A passenger in the second vehicle that was heading southbound, a woman, was taken also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic bureau.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brandi Carlile attends The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Thursday,...
Brandi Carlile to perform at Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Celebration
Springfield car fire
Springfield crews respond to car fire on Lowell St.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
With the holiday season in the rearview, travelers are looking forward to the new year, but not...
Holiday travel, gas prices ease up following turn of the new year