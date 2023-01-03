1 dead, another seriously injured in Springfield crash
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 700 block of Armory Street around 7 p.m. Saturday for a two-car head-on crash.
The driver who was heading northbound on Armory Street, a man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.
A passenger in the second vehicle that was heading southbound, a woman, was taken also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic bureau.
