Brandi Carlile to perform at Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Celebration

Brandi Carlile attends The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Thursday,...
Brandi Carlile attends The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Libby James
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 6-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will perform at the inauguration of governor-elect Maura Healey.

Carlile is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, and is a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author.

The inauguration is happening at TD Garden this Thursday.

Maura Healey is the first woman elected governor of the Bay State and the first lesbian governor in the country.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springfield car fire
Springfield crews respond to car fire on Lowell St.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
With the holiday season in the rearview, travelers are looking forward to the new year, but not...
Holiday travel, gas prices ease up following turn of the new year
With the holiday season in the rearview, travelers are looking forward to the new year, but not...
Holiday travel, gas prices ease up following turn of the new year