Brandi Carlile to perform at Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Celebration

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 6-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will perform at the inauguration of governor-elect Maura Healey.

Carlile is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, and is a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author.

The inauguration is happening at TD Garden this Thursday.

Maura Healey is the first woman elected governor of the Bay State and the first lesbian governor in the country.

