Donations skyrocket for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive following Monday night collapse

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In the wake of Monday night’s shocking collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, NFL fans are showing their support by donating to his GoFundMe for kids in need, which has now amassed millions of dollars in donations.

When Damar Hamlin started his GoFundMe supporting Kelly and Nina’s Daycare back in 2020 in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, he had a modest goal of raising $2,500 to help purchase toys for kids in need for Christmas.

After the shocking events from Monday night, fans, players, and organizations have raised millions of dollars for Hamlin’s charity.

“What’s up, it’s Damar Hamlin, back at the hometown, back at the crib,” Hamlin posted just over a week ago on his Instagram. “3rd annual toy drive, we’re doing it for the kids, having a good time, so let’s give back to them.”

In his GoFundMe campaign established in 2020, Hamlin asked the public to help him to raise $2,500.

Now, after Hamlin’s shocking collapse due to cardiac arrest on the field, NFL fans are showing their support.

As the hours ticked on Monday night into Tuesday, donations were made by the hundreds of thousands, surpassing the original goal by millions of dollars.

Former NFL player and Associate Athletic Director at Amherst College Billy McBride told Western Mass News that the money raised by NFL fans shows just how much the players mean to them.

“For it to go up within a matter of hours to $4 million tells you how the fans do care about what they care about in terms of giving back to their community,” McBride said.

Among the donors are 3 New England Patriots – Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer, and Myles Bryant. They’re a part of the many NFL players, organizations, celebrities, and fans doing their part to show Damar Hamlin that, right now, his life and his good deeds transcend the game of football.

“There’s a young man that could possibly lose his life,” McBride told us. “He’s in serious condition right now. I think that people are trying to find a way and say, ‘Hey, we care and this is a way they care, by giving.’”

If you would like to contribute to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive, you may do so through his GoFundMe here.

