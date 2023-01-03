LIVE AT 11 : Hampden D.A. to discuss recent narcotics investigation

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Law enforcement officials will be addressing a recent narcotics investigation Tuesday morning.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office said that the investigation “resulted in one arrest” and added that it involved a “large seizure of cocaine and fentanyl.”

No other details were immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

