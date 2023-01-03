LIVE AT 2 : Gov. Baker delivers ‘thank you’ message

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is preparing to leave office this week, but before he does, he has a message for the residents of the Commonwealth.

His office said that he will deliver a “thank you to the people of Massachusetts” Tuesday afternoon at the State House.

Baker, who did not seek re-election, will leave the governor’s office on Thursday after eight years in office when his successor, Maura Healey, is sworn into office following her November election win.

Baker will then become the new president of the NCAA.

