Officials: 5-year-old boy dies following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a Christmas Eve fire in Chicopee.

In a joint statement from local and state fire officials, they noted that a five-year-old boy has died from injuries he suffered in a fire on Chicopee Street.

Firefighters responded to 759 Chicopee Street around 12 p.m. on December 24 after 911 calls came in. Once on-scene, crews were told that there was still a child inside.

Entry was made and firefighters rescued the boy, who was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital.

“On behalf of the Chicopee Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to this innocent child’s family and loved ones…This is a tragedy for them and for our community,” said Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski in a statement.

One other person and a firefighter were also injured and are now recovering.

The fire caused heavy damage to the home. Approximately 15 people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The joint statement noted that investigators believe the fire started in the third-floor living room, but they have been unable to determine the exact cause.

