Police: shooting victim found in Springfield parking garage has died

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were clearing the Bridge Street parking garage around 2 a.m. Saturday, after the late-night establishments were closing, when they heard gunfire and saw a fight between two men on Bridge Street.

As police moved toward the fight, a 25-year-old man from Chicopee, who was reportedly involved in the fight, fled the scene but was arrested a short time later. A second person in the fight, a 28-year-old man from Springfield, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers then saw a gun next to the Springfield man and a second gun was allegedly directly against his waist. He was placed under arrest and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Around the same time, another gunshot victim, an adult male, was found inside the parking garage and a third gun was found near the victim. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

