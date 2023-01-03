Residents excited as MegaMillions jackpot reaches $785 million

By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Anticipation is building for Tuesday’s MegaMillions drawing after the jackpot has grown to $785 million.

“Feeling lucky and hope to give it a chance,” said Derek Ottani from Longmeadow.

With $785 million up for grabs in the drawing, Western Mass News is checking in on ticket sales locally. We stopped by a Pride station in Chicopee where a Powerball ticket won a $759 million prize in 2017.

This latest MegaMillions jackpot is the sixth largest in U.S. history. The odds of winning is a one in 302.6 million chance

“With the jackpot this high, I got to pick it up. I got to grab one and give it to my mom,” said Duncan Emmens from Springfield.

The cash payout for this win is an estimated $395 million. This is the largest lottery jackpot since November when the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California.

We did talk to one Chicopee resident who decided not to buy a ticket on Tuesday, but he wishes his neighbors luck in the drawing

“I hope someone from Massachusetts take it,” Negrone noted.

