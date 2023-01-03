Springfield school officials encouraging students, staff to wear masks

Children wearing masks in school
Children wearing masks in school(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools is encouraging students and staff to mask up while at school and during school activities.

According to a message sent to families, the request comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Hampden County.

Officials said that masks are available at schools if needed and they continue to encourage vaccinations and boosters to those are who eligible.

However, this is a request to wear masks and not a mandate.

