Springfield school officials encouraging students, staff to wear masks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools is encouraging students and staff to mask up while at school and during school activities.

According to a message sent to families, the request comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Hampden County.

Officials said that masks are available at schools if needed and they continue to encourage vaccinations and boosters to those are who eligible.

However, this is a request to wear masks and not a mandate.

