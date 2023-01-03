Staying Dreary This Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Shallow cold air lingers this evening in the valley, though temperatures have been slowly rising and will continue to do so tonight. Steady rains have given us a dreary, soggy day and rain continues this evening, tapering off to a few showers overnight.

Patchy fog, occasional drizzle or a shower linger through sunrise Wednesday with temperatures hovering in the lower 40s.

Most of the daytime Wednesday is looking dry for western Mass. Early morning drizzle will give way to cloudy or mostly cloudy skies. Rain will return late in the afternoon and evening as another wave of low pressure moves into the Northeast. Rain chances increase after 4pm and continue through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be tricky again as we battle the shallow, cold air. Most likely, many see highs in the 40s, especially north of the Mass Pike. Some may warm into the lower 50s in the early afternoon though if the warm air can make it this far north.

Cloudy, cool, unsettled weather lingers through the end of the week. Showers taper off to drizzle Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures dip as cold air drains back in from the north and freezing drizzle is possible along and north of the Rt. 2 corridor again, leading to potentially icy travel Thursday. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible in the hill towns farther south as well. Only light accumulations are expected-around a trace to a few hundredths-but enough to cause slippery travel conditions.

Cloudy skies with occasional drizzle remains possible through Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. Friday will also feature occasional showers, but this time of rain and snow as colder air builds into the upper levels of the atmosphere from an upper level low. End of the week highs will be back to near normal levels.

Dry weather returns this weekend with lots of clouds lingering Saturday along with a healthy breeze from the northwest. Sunshine finally returns Sunday with near or slightly above normal temperatures! Dry weather looks to continue into next week for the time being, but there are some hints at more wet or wintry weather later in the week. Nothing likely at this point though.

