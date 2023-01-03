Town by Town: new CHD, Frankie’s Pizza, and Christmas tree collection

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Springfield.

The Center for Human Development’s new community behavioral health center opened Tuesday in Chicopee.

This service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers in Massachusetts to receive the state’s newly developed Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) designation.

The center will provide same-day evaluation and referral to treatment, evening and weekend hours, and timely follow-up appointments.

Town by town also took us to Longmeadow where Frankie’s Pizza held their soft opening on Tuesday.

The grand opening will take place this Saturday, January 7th, starting at 11 a.m. for the community, family, and friends.

In Springfield, the city began collecting Christmas trees on Tuesday.

Collections will continue through Friday, January 27th.

Trees will be collected on residents’ recycling day.

Each address will have two opportunities to have their trees collected.

According to the DPW, trees must have all decorations removed and must be placed in an accessible location on the tree belt, not wrapped in any plastic bags.

Christmas trees that are covered in snow or buried in snow banks will not be collected.

