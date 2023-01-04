1 hospitalized following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire overnight in Chicopee.

Chicopee fire officials said crews were called to a cooking fire on Springfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released.

