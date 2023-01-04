1 hospitalized following Chicopee fire

Crews were called to a fire on Springfield Street in Chicopee on January 4, 2023(Chicopee Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire overnight in Chicopee.

Chicopee fire officials said crews were called to a cooking fire on Springfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

