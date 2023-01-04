Amherst town councilors conduct pedestrian sidewalk safety study

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town leaders in Amherst are taking a new approach to addressing residents’ pedestrian safety concerns, getting out and putting their feet to the pavement. Councilors and the town manager took an hour-long walk to evaluate sidewalk conditions in the town.

Councilors were joined by some residents at Kendrick Park where they began an hour-long walk around sidewalks near downtown.

This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier.

The walk was organized by Councilors Pamela Rooney and Anika Lopes in response to concerns raised in a survey that asked where people feel unsafe walking or biking in town. They explained the importance of this study to Western Mass News.

“We want to be pedestrian friendly as we all age, of course, age friendly,” Councilor Rooney said.

“We have a lot of great restaurants to enjoy, and some of us like to take an evening walk and enjoy the restaurants and what we have to offer,” Councilor Lopes added.

We walked along with them Wednesday and noted some stretches of sidewalk that were not well lit and areas that seem difficult to cross the street.

Councilors said that if there are some things that they see can be improved, they will work to target those through projects in the next budget cycle.

