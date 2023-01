WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, a single-car crash closed the 3 right lanes on I-91 SB between Exit 40 and 38A.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:45 A.M.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

