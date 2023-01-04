Family speaks out after boy’s death following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Chicopee family lost everything they own, and a five-year-old family member, all in a house fire the night before Christmas.

The family’s spirits were bright, like many others who wake up on the morning of Christmas Eve.

“We woke up in good spirits and then it just changed our life completely,” said Siera Clark, the aunt of the five-year-old fire victim.

Clark is one of 15 people who lived inside the home on Chicopee Street. On Christmas Eve day, they were preparing to spend time with family when their house went up in flames.

“I had just woken up an hour before this happened. I honestly can’t even say what was going through my head, so many things. I was just worried about my family members getting out of their safely,” Clark explained.

Clark told Western Mass News that her five-year-old nephew was still inside when firefighters arrived and they were able to rescue him, but he was seriously injured. Steven Windolowski, Jr. died one week later, on New Year’s Eve day.

“He was such a sweet boy. He didn’t deserve this,” Clark said.

The state fire marshal’s office said the fire started in the third floor living room, but after an extensive investigation, they were unable to determine the exact cause.

Now, Clark and her family are searching for a place to live that would accommodate all 15 of them, all while planning a funeral for an innocent live lost way too soon.

“Just if everybody could keep our family in their prayers, please. It’s bad enough that we have no place to live, but now, we have to attend a funeral,” Clark noted.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Steven’s funeral expenses and another one has been set-up to help the family get back on their feet.

