First Alert Weather Day Thursday: For Hill Town Icing Concern

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our dreary stretch continues with low clouds, fog, chilly temps, and occasional wet weather through Friday!

Today ended up a bit milder than yesterday with highs in the low to middle 40s in the valley to lower 50s in Berkshire County!

Showers return this evening and tonight with temps holding fairly steady. Rain tapers off to patchy drizzle closer to sunrise with temps slipping a bit, but mostly staying above freezing. There’s a concern for some icing north of Rt. 2 near the VT/NH border, but widespread icing in the morning is looking less likely.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Franklin County and the hill towns in western Hampden & Hampshire Counties for Thursday, but the bigger icing concern now looks to be later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning, then fall through the afternoon. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for this concern.

Occasional showers, fog and drizzle continue for the valley Thursday with temperatures falling into the 30s but staying above freezing. Friday will also feature these conditions, but we lose the warm air in the mid layers of the atmosphere, so flurries or snow showers will be a possibility with high temps ranging in the 30s. This system finally moves out Friday night and we start drying out this weekend.

The weekend will begin with lingering clouds, but there should be some brightness. We get more sunshine Sunday, but some snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning with a passing low. This system doesn’t look to cause too many issues for now, but will update in the coming days. Another storm system tries to come together mid-week, but the forecast is still very iffy at this point.

