Gov. Baker exchanges gubernatorial symbols with Governor-Elect Healey

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker passed down the symbols from the govenors office to Govenor-Elect Maura Healey(Pool)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Charlie Baker will be in Boston Wednesday as he prepares his ‘lone walk’ ceremony, which will symbolically mark the end of his time as governor of Massachusetts.

However, before that walk tonight, Baker passed down the symbols from the govenor’s office to Govenor-Elect Maura Healey as part of the ceremonies leading up to Healey’s inauguartion on Thursday.

The symbols include a pewter key to the office of the governor, the bible of Governor Benjamin Butler, the governor’s gavel made of timber from the U.S.S. Constitution, and two volumes of the Massachusetts General Statutes.

In addition, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito exchanged the Governor’s Council gavel, which is used to moderate those meetings, to Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll.

