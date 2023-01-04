Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve.

According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told Western Mass News that the crash claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman from Southwick. Her identity has not been made public at this time.

The accident remains under investigation by the Southwick Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden DA’s office.

