Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi sworn-in for second term

By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An inaugural breakfast and swearing in cermony was held Wednesday to mark the beginning of Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s second term.

Cocchi was first sworn-in back in 2017, to succeed Sheriff Michael Ashe, who had served as sheriff for 42 years.

Over the years, Cocchi has been an advocate for solving the mold issues at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield and even stopped bringing inmates to the building for a time in 2022.

