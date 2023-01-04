Importance of CPR highlighted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field when he suffered cardiac arrest Monday night, attention around the country has turned to the importance of CPR.

After collapsing, Hamlin received nine minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, before being rushed to the hospital. Kori Brz, director of Code One Training Solutions in Northampton, told Western Mass News that the quick response from medical staff may prove to be lifesaving.

“The nine minutes of CPR seems like an eternity and seems like a really long time, which it was, but what we’ve found out is that high-quality CPR can really maintain a beautiful blood flow to the brain, preventing the brain from dying,” Brz explained.

Brz added that the importance of knowing CPR is a crucial lifesaving tool for anyone to know, but even without any training, people can still take action.

“The location for someone who isn’t trained, all three need to do is just push on the chest, so we have the pump the heart and it brings the blood to the brain and all the vital organs,” Brz said.

However, some basic tips will provide more effective CPR. Your hands should be one on top of the other, with the top hand interlocking fingers with the bottom hand. When giving compressions, keep your arms straight and push down on the center of the chest with your upper body while maintaining deep compressions at a rhythm of 100 to 120 beats per minute for 30 compressions, then give two rescue breaths before switching back to compressions.

Another tool at your disposal is an automated external defibrillator (AED), which will send a shock to a person’s body in an attempt to restart the heart. Brz told us they are easy to use and will even walk you through the steps to administer a shock.

“AEDs are designed to be used by people who have a third-grade level of comprehension…The AED itself will not hurt a person who does not need a shock. It will not deliver a shock and if someone needs a shock, then it is a lifesaving intervention,” Brz noted.

Brz said as more people receive CPR training, the greater chance more lives can be saved.

“If you’re not sure what to do, you’re welcome to reach out to us and we will train you. We will show you how to do CPR, how to use an AED, any steps that you might need to consider and things that you need to be aware of,” Brz added.

It’s important to note that you should always call 911 for further medical assistance. You can click here to learn more on the steps involved with performing CPR.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.