LIVE AT 5 : Gov. Baker takes ‘lone walk’ to symbolize end of term

By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker will be taking his ceremonial ‘lone walk’ out of the State House on Wednesday before Governor-Elect Maura Healey’s inauguration on Thursday.

The tradition began about 140 years ago and involves the departing governor walking down the grand staircase, through the hall of flags, into Doric hall, and out the rarely opened central doors down the steps of the State House.

After that, the governor crosses Beacon Street and enters the Boston Common symbolizing the return to being a private citizen of the Commonwealth.

Baker’s eight year term officially ends tomorrow when Healey will be sworn in,

Earlier in the day, Baker exchanged symbols of the office to Healey.

