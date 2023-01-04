Driver plows into fire truck on I-91 in Windsor Locks

A Windsor Locks fire rescue was involved in a crash this morning on I-91.
A Windsor Locks fire rescue was involved in a crash this morning on I-91.(Windsor Locks Fire Department)
By Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning.

Public safety dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that a Windsor Locks Fire Department vehicle was involved in the collision just before 4 a.m.

State police said the fire truck had been parked in the right and right center lanes right before exit 38. Its crew was there for a prior crash.

A crash involving a rescue truck from the Windsor Locks fire department.
A crash involving a rescue truck from the Windsor Locks fire department.(Windsor Locks Fire Department)

Troopers said 58-year-old Gloria Keefe of Suffield was driving in the right center lane and struck the truck.

Keefe needed to be transported to St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries.

The fire truck was unoccupied at the time of the collision, so no firefighters were hurt.

Fire truck crash on I-91 in Windsor Locks.
Fire truck crash on I-91 in Windsor Locks.(Windsor Locks Fire Department)

Keefe was found to be at fault, according to state police.

She was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions and failure to move over or slow down for an emergency vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic alert
Crash closes 3 lanes on I-91 southbound in Connecticut
Monday night was a reminder of the serious risks professional football players face, and also...
Damar Hamlin’s collapse highlights changes in NFL sportsmanship
Monday night was a reminder of the serious risks professional football players face, and also...
Damar Hamlin’s collapse highlights changes in NFL sportsmanship
Palmer High School Head Football Coach Matt Marciniec told us that this is a reminder of why...
Hamlin incident exemplifies importance of game safety