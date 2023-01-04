Driver plows into fire truck on I-91 in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A driver crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning.

Public safety dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that a Windsor Locks Fire Department vehicle was involved in the collision just before 4 a.m.

State police said the fire truck had been parked in the right and right center lanes right before exit 38. Its crew was there for a prior crash.

Troopers said 58-year-old Gloria Keefe of Suffield was driving in the right center lane and struck the truck.

Keefe needed to be transported to St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries.

The fire truck was unoccupied at the time of the collision, so no firefighters were hurt.

Fire truck crash on I-91 in Windsor Locks. (Windsor Locks Fire Department)

Keefe was found to be at fault, according to state police.

She was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions and failure to move over or slow down for an emergency vehicle.

