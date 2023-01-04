Red Sox announce former, current players appearing at Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Red Sox have announced which former and current players, as well as coaches, will be in Springfield later this month for Winter Weekend.

The team announced the list on Wednesday and noted that the list is subject to change as more attendees are confirmed or if schedule changes impact someone on the list.

Current players include:

Christian Arroyo

Brayan Bello

Triston Casas

Rafael Devers

Jarren Duran

Darwinzon Hernandez

Kiké Hernandez

Tanner Houck

Kenley Jansen

Zack Kelly

Reese McGuire

Kaleb Ort

Nick Pivetta

Rob Refsnyder

Joely Rodríguez

Trevor Story

Garrett Whitlock

Josh Winckowski

Connor Wong

Red Sox alumni currently scheduled to appear include:

Craig Breslow

Wade Boggs

Dwight Evans

Jonny Gomes

Pedro Martinez

Lou Merloni

Will Middlebrooks

David Ortiz

Jim Rice

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Luis Tiant

Coaches are also scheduled to attend, including:

Alex Cora

Dave Bush

Peter Fatse

Carlos Febles

Andy Fox

Luis Ortiz

Ben Rosenthal

Jason Varitek

Ramon Vazquez

Kevin Walker

Red Sox Winter Weekend will be held Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center. Tickets are now on-sale.

