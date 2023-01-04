Red Sox announce former, current players appearing at Winter Weekend
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Red Sox have announced which former and current players, as well as coaches, will be in Springfield later this month for Winter Weekend.
The team announced the list on Wednesday and noted that the list is subject to change as more attendees are confirmed or if schedule changes impact someone on the list.
Current players include:
- Christian Arroyo
- Brayan Bello
- Triston Casas
- Rafael Devers
- Jarren Duran
- Darwinzon Hernandez
- Kiké Hernandez
- Tanner Houck
- Kenley Jansen
- Zack Kelly
- Reese McGuire
- Kaleb Ort
- Nick Pivetta
- Rob Refsnyder
- Joely Rodríguez
- Trevor Story
- Garrett Whitlock
- Josh Winckowski
- Connor Wong
Red Sox alumni currently scheduled to appear include:
- Craig Breslow
- Wade Boggs
- Dwight Evans
- Jonny Gomes
- Pedro Martinez
- Lou Merloni
- Will Middlebrooks
- David Ortiz
- Jim Rice
- Jarrod Saltalamacchia
- Luis Tiant
Coaches are also scheduled to attend, including:
- Alex Cora
- Dave Bush
- Peter Fatse
- Carlos Febles
- Andy Fox
- Luis Ortiz
- Ben Rosenthal
- Jason Varitek
- Ramon Vazquez
- Kevin Walker
Red Sox Winter Weekend will be held Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center. Tickets are now on-sale.
