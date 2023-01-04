Springfield issues ‘non-mandatory mask advisory’ as COVID-19 cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield officials are recommending mask wearing amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The “non-mandatory mask advisory,” as it was described by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris in a statement, was issued Wednesday. It was noted that mask wearing is being recommended especially for those with underlying health conditions and senior citizens. The move, they noted, is “out of an abundance of caution and due to an increase in cases along with reports of the Omicron subvariant XBB1.5″ in Hampden County and the state.

COVID-19 cases in Springfield have been on the rise over the last five weeks, according to the city, and the CDC reports that approximately 53 percent of all cases in New England between December 18 and December 24 are from the XBB1.5 variant.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement:

“We are hopeful and confident that our numbers will remain steady and not spike but we want to be proactive and preventative instead of waiting to react. I want to be clear; this is not a mask mandate; we are not there – yet. It is our hope that we will continue to increase our vaccination and booster numbers and that those critical hospital numbers remain manageable. Again, I ask for everyone to please be respectful and do not ostracize those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask.”

Both Sarno and Caulton-Harris urged residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. The city’s Department of Health and Human Services is offering those shots every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their office at 311 State Street. Appointments can be made online and walk-ins are welcome. The department is also giving out a $75 gift card per person for those who receive their vaccine or booster shot during those Tuesday sessions.

The current advisory is being recommended through the month of January.

Wednesday’s announcement comes one day after Springfield Public School sent a message to their school community encouring that students and staff wear masks at school and at school activities.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.