Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow, Northampton, and Southampton.
Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed purchase
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Springfield city officials issued an advisory on Wednesday, recommending people with underlying...
Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise
This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is...
Amherst town councilors conduct pedestrian sidewalk safety study
This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020.
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.