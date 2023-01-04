Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest Springfield COVID-19 case numbers are out, and on Wednesday, the city issued a non-mandatory mask advisory for residents.

Springfield city officials issued an advisory on Wednesday, recommending people with underlying health conditions and seniors mask up through the end of January.

The latest COVID-19 data released on Tuesday showed a noticeable increase from November, with positive cases up from 807 to 1,530.

Here are the numbers over the previous three months:

October 2022 - 979

November 2022 - 807

December 2022 - 1,530

This still pales in comparison to COVID-19 case numbers from the last two years, including in 2021 when it was close to 10,000 cases:

December 2020 - 4,496

December 2021 - 9,498

December 2022 - 1,530

However, the data revealed that, from December 18th and December 24th, over half of positive cases in New England were linked to a new omicron variant, and cases have been steadily increasing for the last five weeks.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris released a statement that read in part, quote:

“As we continue to see a troubling trend of increasing cases, especially with this new XBB1.5 COVID variant, the City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services and the Board of Health is issuing this non-mandatory mask advisory, especially for our seniors and those with underlying health issues.”

On Tuesday, the school district also sent a message to the community.

“We issued a strong encouragement to all staff and students yesterday to mask,” said Azell Cavaan, the Chief Communication Officer for Springfield Public Schools. “We’re just going to remain in close contact with the commissioner and make decisions based on how the trends are going at the schools and also in the community.”

Western Mass News also touched base with pediatrician Dr. John Kelley, who weighed in.

“I think it’s a reasonable public health request,” Dr. Kelley said. “There’s flu out there and also COVID cases are on the rise a little bit.”

He shared that these mask guidances can also help protect you against influenza, which is evident from this year’s early spike.

“Absolutely, we proved that in the winter of 2021 with COVID, we saw no flu that year,” Dr. Kelley said. “It’s earlier than normal. Usually, we see a spike after the first of the year.”

Dr. Kelley and Caulton-Harris both said it is never too late to receive your flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, Springfield Health and Human Services offers COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon, and everyone who participates receives a free $75 gift card.

