Springfield Police continues search for man missing since 2021

Jan. 4, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are asking again for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder went missing in July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his Boston Road home that morning, but never came back.

Belder is 6′1″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He walks with a cane and has a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300 or (413) 787-6360.

