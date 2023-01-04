Holyoke Police seek ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect in shooting at Unicorn bar

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified a suspect, who is being sought in connection with a shooting in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old John Brown Jr. of Springfield on charges including attempted murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Police were called to the Unicorn Bar on High Street on the night of Saturday, December 17 for a reported shooting. A male victim was found shot several times and on the bar’s floor.

“The victim, after being shot several times, crumpled to the floor. The suspect shot the victim again as he lay on the floor and walked away from scene,” Moriarty explained.

The warrant for Brown Jr. came following an investigation by Holyoke and Mass. State Police. Moriarty noted that Brown Jr. is not in custody and “is considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holyoke Police criminal investigation bureau at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and indicate that it’s for Holyoke Police, then hit send.

