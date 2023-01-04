Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed pruchase

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow, Northampton, and Southampton.

An inaugural breakfast and a swearing in ceremony was held in Ludlow to mark the beginning of Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s second term.

Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile officiated the ceremony, which took place in the administration building in the second floor conference room adjacent to the sheriff’s office at the main institution in Ludlow on Randall Road.

Cocchi has been the sheriff since 2017.

Town by town also took us to Northampton for another swearing in ceremony. This time, it was for Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan, who was sworn in for his fourth term in office Wednesday morning.

DA Sullivan was re-elected in November to a new term that began Wednesday, which required him to be administered his oath of office again.

Two ceremonies were held, one at the Hampshire County Courthouse, then later at the Franklin County Justice Center.

The entire team of assistant district attorneys was also sworn in.

Finally, town by town takes us to Southampton where town officials celebrated the purchase of a 3.5 mile defunct rail bed from Pioneer Valley Railroad Company which will be developed into the Greenway Bicycle and Pedestrian Path.

This will connect with the Manhan Rail Trail in Easthampton.

The proposed Southampton greenway will run from Coleman Road on the border of Easthampton to College Highway by Sheldon’s Ice Cream.

