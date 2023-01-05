3 finalists announced for Chicopee school superintendent

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s down to three finalists for the school superintendent job in Chicopee. An acting superintendent has been in place since April when the previous superintendent, Lynn Clark, was arrested at her home.

Nearly 20 people applied for the job of Chicopee school superintendent and now, the Chicopee school committee has narrowed it down to the top three.

Clark is accused of lying to federal investigators and claiming she received threatening messages from unknown numbers when authorities said she actually sent them to an unnamed candidate for Chicopee police chief. Her case is ongoing.

After a months-long search, the final candidates were announced for her permanent replacement at Wednesday’s school committee meeting.

“We are confident that we have shared with the committee three candidates that each bring with them varied experiences and qualifications required to become superintendent,” said Kate Lambert, principal of Barry Elementary School and chair of the search committee in Wednesday’s meeting.

One of the three finalists is Alvin Morton, who is currently serving as the interim superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. He was appointed to the position in April 2022 shortly after Clark was indicted by a federal grand jury. Prior to his appointment, Morton served as assistant superintendent for student support services of the district. Morton holds a doctorate earned at the Western News England University School of Law.

A second candidate is Marcus Ware, who currently works for Windham Public Schools in Connecticut as executive director of strategic initiatives. Prior to this role, he served as assistant principal, then principal of Windham Middle School. Ware holds a doctorate in educational leadership and administration earned at the University of Hartford.

The third candidate is Michael Richard. His experience as a school superintendent comes from his time in West Springfield Public Schools and Lee Public Schools, where he currently works. According to his resume, he earned his doctorate at Western New England University School of Law.

Interviews and visits to the candidate’s school districts have been scheduled. The school committee aims to have a new superintendent in place by the beginning of February.

Meantime, Clark’s next court date is scheduled for February 28.

