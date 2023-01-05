Advisories for Snow Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as a two-for, with a low risk for minor icing in western Franklin County tonight. Then all of western Mass will have snow moving in for Friday, which could lead to minor accumulations, slushy and slippery roads and reduced visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for western Franklin County tonight for light icing.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 1am through 7pm Friday for all of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for snow.

The risk for ice in the western Franklin County hills tonight is looking lower. There may still be some patchy freezing drizzle this evening and tonight, so be wary of slick spots on roads. Most of western Mass will remain dry this evening with shower chances increasing after midnight. Rain mixes with and changes to snow through sunrise for everyone.

The tricky part of this forecast is figuring out how much snow actually sticks to roads. Temps stay near, but above freezing for most, however, snowfall looks to be heavy enough at times to overcome the warmer surface temperatures and stick. A few bursts of wet snow before sunrise may lead to around an inch on the ground for the AM commute and another burst near Noon may cause big travel headaches. Snow totals will likely range from a half inch to as much as 2 inches in the valley, then 2-4 inches in the hill towns. 5 or more inches can’t be ruled out above 1500ft if temps are cold enough.

This vigorous upper level system will move out by the evening, bringing an end to snow across the area. Temperatures fall back below freezing Friday night and return to the low 40s Saturday with a healthy NW breeze and mainly dry weather - a rain or snow shower is possible in the Berkshires. Temps cool a bit more Sunday, but we also get sunshine back!

Next week begins with a storm passing well to our south. Some morning flurries or a snow shower are possible, but at this time it doesn’t look like much. Still, something to keep an eye on over the weekend. Dry, seasonable weather looks to dominate most of next week.

