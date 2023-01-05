Arraignment held for Springfield armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of assaulting multiple police officers last week, has now been arraigned.

On Thursday, Western Mass News cameras were rolling, awaiting the arraignment of Joseph Gonzalez. He is accused in the armed robbery at MetroPCS in Springfield last Tuesday and assaulting three police officers. One of them involved in a violent struggle when Gonzalez is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun and firing it, injuring his own hand. However, his defense attorney requested that he not appear in person in court.

“There’s already been significant media attention in this case due to the kind of dramatic events that unfolded at Mr. Gonzalez’s arrest,” his attorney explained.

One reason for the significant media attention: the Springfield Police Department publicly thanked a good Samaritan, Pedro Perez, for stepping in and helping the initial officer struggling with Gonzalez. The defense attorney also said there are some questions surrounding the identification of Gonzalez as the suspect in the armed robbery.

“The initial description of the suspect, the witness described that he had a gray jacket or sweater on, but then when they looked at the footage, he had a brown sweater or jacket on,” Gonzalez’s attorney added.

Because of these reasons, the judge granted the defense attorney’s motion to not appear. A not guilty plea was entered and Gonzalez is being held without the right to bail, pending a dangerousness hearing.

Western Mass News dug a little deeper into the criminal history of Gonzalez. Court paperwork states that in 2006, he was charged with armed robbery after he robbed an E-Zee Mart on River Street in West Springfield. The documents stated that Gonzalez pointed a silver handgun at an employee and demanded money. In an interview with police, Gonzalez admitted to the armed robbery and, according to the paperwork, “stated that he was sorry he did the robbery and he would never do it again.” Gonzalez was sentenced to three to five years in prison for that crime.

Gonzalez’s dangerousness hearing is now scheduled for next Wednesday. Until then, he will be held without the right to bail.

