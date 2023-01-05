Chicopee man arrested after attempt to sell cocaine to undercover Monson officers

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man has been arrested after he sold suspected crack cocaine to two undercover officers in Monson on Monday.

According to Monson Police, 25-year-old Luis F. Martinez of Chicopee was arrested on Monday, January 2nd, after the attempted sale to the undercover officers.

Officials said that officers located and seized a total of 47.9 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, 120 individual packets of suspected heroin, a scale, and a total of $2,250 in cash.

Martinez was charged with:

  • Distribution of cocaine (subsequent offense)
  • Trafficking in cocaine - 36 to 100 grams
  • Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine (subsequent offense)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class A substance – heroin (subsequent offense)

Martinez was held on $100,000 cash bail and sent to the Hampden County House of Correction before his arraignment in Palmer District Court on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Both Warren and Ludlow Police Departments assisted Monson Police during this case.

