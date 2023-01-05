Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration to be held at TD Garden

TD Garden, often called the Boston Garden or simply The Garden, is a multi-purpose arena in...
TD Garden, often called the Boston Garden or simply The Garden, is a multi-purpose arena in Boston, Massachusetts(MGN Online / Google Maps)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A new administration has taken over in Massachusetts after Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll took the oath of office on Thursday.

An inaugural celebration will be held at TD Garden in Boston Thursday night. Earlier in the day, Healey and Driscoll were sworn into office at the State House. Healey is the state’s 73rd governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“I assume this office with humility, mindful of the weight of history and lightened by the gift of gratitude. It is the honor of my life to lead this state,” Healey said in her inaugural address.

In honor of Healey’s time as a college and professional basketball player, the theme selected for tonight is ‘Moving the Ball Forward’. Grammy-award winning singer Brandi Carlile will be headlining the event and the band from Springfield High School of Science and Technology will be performing as well.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his support of the band playing tonight and said he is “so proud” and went on to say in a statement, in part: “…the Sci-Tech band is no stranger to playing in big events – They’ve played for former Governor Charlie Baker’s inauguration event, as well as mine…go get them students and electrify the Garden!”

After Thursday night’s event, Healey said she is anxious to get to work on Friday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rain returns overnight, changing to snow before sunrise. Wet, slushy roads expected and...
Janna's Friday Forecast
Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey shakes greets lawmakers as she arrives in the House...
History professor explains possible changes to come with Healey as governor
The Chicopee High School community is speaking out ahead of a controversial cell phone lockup...
3 finalists announced for Chicopee school superintendent
Maura Healey sworn-in as governor of Massachusetts
Maura Healey sworn-in as governor of Massachusetts