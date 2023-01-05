Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration to be held at TD Garden

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A new administration has taken over in Massachusetts after Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll took the oath of office on Thursday.

An inaugural celebration will be held at TD Garden in Boston Thursday night. Earlier in the day, Healey and Driscoll were sworn into office at the State House. Healey is the state’s 73rd governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“I assume this office with humility, mindful of the weight of history and lightened by the gift of gratitude. It is the honor of my life to lead this state,” Healey said in her inaugural address.

In honor of Healey’s time as a college and professional basketball player, the theme selected for tonight is ‘Moving the Ball Forward’. Grammy-award winning singer Brandi Carlile will be headlining the event and the band from Springfield High School of Science and Technology will be performing as well.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his support of the band playing tonight and said he is “so proud” and went on to say in a statement, in part: “…the Sci-Tech band is no stranger to playing in big events – They’ve played for former Governor Charlie Baker’s inauguration event, as well as mine…go get them students and electrify the Garden!”

After Thursday night’s event, Healey said she is anxious to get to work on Friday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.