History professor explains possible changes to come with Healey as governor

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - With a new governor in office for the first time in eight years, we’re getting answers on the changes we might expect in the Bay State.

“I think the next couple of months are going to be a period of significant shake up in the way we do things in the state,” said Western New England University history professor John Baick.

Baick told Western Mass News that Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll are sure to make their mark early on.

“I expect a lot more to happen with the incoming administration. Let’s say the outgoing administration focused on the top 60 percent, middle class and up. I expect this administration to focus on the bottom 60 percent,” Bacik added.

We also asked Baick to weigh in on the historical aspect of this team.

“A lot of attention has been paid to the historical quality of this, that we have the first all-female leadership team in Massachusetts history, in American history. I think it’s a little slow for Massachusetts to be embracing the idea that women can be leaders…I think she is going to change style to make more women, more girls, see that this is their future as well,” Baick explained.

In the meantime, he’s waiting to see how this administration will tackle issues specific to western mass.

“I think we have to be a little concerned out here in western Mass. because I think so many of the problems facing the state, when it comes to transportation and housing, they are all magnified in the Boston area, but we have them out here as well,” Baick said.

Baick said while he is uncertain about how much the Healey Administration will prioritize western Massachusetts, he does expect Healey to visit this part of the state in the same way her predecessor did.

