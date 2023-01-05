Maura Healey to be sworn-in as next governor of Massachusetts

Maura Healey, candidate for Massachusetts governor
Maura Healey, candidate for Massachusetts governor(Healey Campaign)
By Matt Price and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts will officially have a new governor as Maura Healey will be sworn-in on Thursday.

It’s a momentous day in the Commonwealth as Healey will become the first elected woman and openly gay person to lead the state.

Throughout the week, current Governor Charlie Baker has been saying farewell to his leadership post. On Wednesday, he had his ‘lone walk’ ceremony and took one final stroll out of the State House. Before that, he passed down the symbols from the governor’s office to Healey. Those symbols included a pewter key to the office of the governor, the bible of Governor Benjamin Butler, two volumes of the Massachusetts General Statutes, and the governor’s gavel, which is made of timber from the U.S.S. Constitution.

The official swearing in ceremony for Healey, Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll and the governor’s councilors will be held at 11:30 in the House chamber of the State House. That will be followed by the “Moving the Ball Forward” inaugural celebration at TD Garden tonight, which will feature Healey, Driscoll, and several performers including singer Brandi Carlisle.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

