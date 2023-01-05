Police investigate old explosive device in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham were called after a someone found an old explosive device while cleaning out a basement.

Police say the explosive was removed by the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and was brought to an area near the town’s wastewater facility near the Chicopee River.

Officials noted that the explosive was safely detonated by the bomb squad around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. People nearby said they could hear the loud explosion.

