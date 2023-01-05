Sci-Tech band to perform at Healey-Driscoll inaugural celebration

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield High School of Science and Technology band is getting set to perform at Thursday night’s inaugural celebration for Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

“We got the phone call the day school ended on December 23, saying ‘Hey, we would love to have your students represent Springfield and western Mass.’ and of course, we said ‘Yes, absolutely,’” said band director Gary Bernice.

Bernice told us band members had to quickly prepare for this opportunity to perform at Healey’s inaugural ball with the invitation coming less than two weeks ago.

“We only had two days to practice because students didn’t have school on Monday, but we got everybody together and started practicing,” Bernice added.

Sci-Tech will represent western Massachusetts by performing three songs, including their school’s fight song.

“This has really been the first-time students have been able to get on this huge stage that the governor has allowed and we are so honored to do it,” Bernice explained.

We asked Bernice what it means for his band to be able to perform on such a historic day in the Bay State.

“They are so pumped up. I have never seen them more excited in all my life and, you know, they deserve it,” Bernice said.

In addition, Grammy-award winning artist Brandi Carlile will be performing at tonight’s celebrations inside TD Garden in Boston, which are set to kick-off around 6 p.m.

