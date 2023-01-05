Springfield tourism industry slowing returning to pre-pandemic levels

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield tourism has been slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels this winter.

Business is picking up in downtown Springfield. Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Western Mass News that this winter has not been the usual slow start coming off a strong summer and fall.

“We’re very encouraged because of the development of so many restaurants downtown because of the activities that returned coming out of the pandemic. Hospitality and tourism is still an industry that’s recovering, so we’re very encouraged by the amount of visitors we have been getting and seeing this winter,” Wydra said.

Wydra called this season a continuous “wave of recovery” after two straight pandemic winters. Aside from Bright Nights in Forest Park, which drew the attention of tens of thousands, there are Springfield Thunderbirds games at the MassMutual Center and holiday gatherings that have given many the chance to explore. She told us the recent mild temperatures have also helped.

“Local people certainly going out to dinner, myself included. It’s nice to put on just a light jacket and not a heavy parka and everything. I think weather has certainly helped people be active,” Wydra added.

One of the elements contributing to the large numbers of people this winter is independently owned restaurants and eateries, such as Nadim’s on Main Street. Restaurant owner Nadim Kashouh said attractions downtown have been bringing customers in.

“The main thing for us is we have the symphony. It’s back on track now and they started their shows again, so that brings in a lot of business for us,” Kashouh explained.

Kashouh told Western Mass News that he has seen an overall uptick in walking traffic and his pandemic staffing shortages are not an issue so far this winter. He hopes this trend continues.

“That’s all we can do as we go. We will do things on our part as far as advertising and promoting. We have the new hotel, the Marriott, opening up next to us…but for us, we have other plans as far as doing more entertainment and doing more activities in the city. For us, we are planning right now for the patio to expand it bigger than what we have outside last year,” Kashouh noted.

Wydra pointed out that there are more big attractions ahead, including the Hoophall Classic at the Basketball Hall of Fame and Red Sox Winter Weekend at MGM Springfield later this month.

“When those folks come into downtown, they’re looking for a place to eat,” Wydra said.

