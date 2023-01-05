West Springfield Police respond to shooting on Irving Street
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield responded to a shooting on Irving Street on Tuesday.
When crews arrived on-scene, officers found a 19-year old victim laying on the ground in a common hallway with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg.
The victim and witnesses were non-cooperative with initial investigation. However, it was determined that the victim accidently shot themself in the leg.
The 19-year old was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, where he later underwent surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.
