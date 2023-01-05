West Springfield Police respond to shooting on Irving Street

West Springfield PD cruiser
West Springfield PD cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield responded to a shooting on Irving Street on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on-scene, officers found a 19-year old victim laying on the ground in a common hallway with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The victim and witnesses were non-cooperative with initial investigation. However, it was determined that the victim accidently shot themself in the leg.

The 19-year old was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, where he later underwent surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

