West Springfield Police respond to shooting on Irving Street

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield responded to a shooting on Irving Street on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on-scene, officers found a 19-year old victim laying on the ground in a common hallway with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The victim and witnesses were non-cooperative with initial investigation. However, it was determined that the victim accidently shot themself in the leg.

The 19-year old was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, where he later underwent surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

